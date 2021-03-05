Friday’s Forecast

It’s a chilly morning with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Even though skies will be cloudier than yesterday, wet weather should hold off for most of the day. High temperatures will range from the pleasantly cool mid 60s to the mild mid 70s. Then, rain showers arrive this evening into the overnight hours with lows in the cool 50s and chilly 40s. Drier weather is expected to begin Saturday morning, kicking off a dry stretch of days that will last through the middle of next week. Meanwhile, temperatures Saturday through Tuesday will be near normal or below normal for this time of year. But, a warmer pattern still looks possible during the second half of next week.