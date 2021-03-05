Fire breaks out at former parsonage in Saucier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire broke out at a former parsonage near a Saucier church Friday afternoon.
The Harrison County Fire Department responded to the call around 2 p.m. referencing a fire near the Saucier United Methodist Church.
At the time of the fire, no one was home and the church itself didn’t receive any damages. The fire caused damage in one room, and heat damage throughout the house.
According to church members, this is the former parsonage the church rents out privately. Church members say they don’t know what they will do as they are still dealing with damage to the sanctuary from Hurricane Zeta.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
