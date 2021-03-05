Dr. Seuss dominates Amazon best sellers list after some works discontinued

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Seuss is currently dominating Amazon’s best sellers list after some of the writer’s books were discontinued earlier this week.
Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises revealed that 6 titles, including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” would no longer be printed due to the books portraying people in ways that “are hurtful and wrong.”
According to the Associated Press, the decision to no longer publish these titles was made last year.
Some of Dr. Seuss’ most popular works are now shooting to the top of the best sellers list, with nine of his books in Amazon’s top ten.
“The Cat in the Hat,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” and “Green Eggs and Ham” take up the top spots.
Some “banned” books are even going for as much as $4,000 a pop on eBay.
