Thursday’s Forecast

We march forth into a beautiful sunny day. Out-the-door temperatures will be on the chilly side in the 30s and 40s. Thankfully the winds have relaxed so there shouldn’t be any additional chill to add. We go from jackets and sweaters this morning to maybe short-sleeves by this afternoon when temperatures reach highs as warm as the pleasant upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will start with clear skies and grow cloudier overnight with lows in the mainly in the chilly 40s. Tomorrow, will be cloudier with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow night, wet weather will likely occur as a rain system dives from the Southern Plains southeastward into the north-central Gulf of Mexico. On this track scenario, it could focus the heaviest rainfall over Louisiana, just west of Coastal Mississippi. Any rain will be gone by the time the sun comes up on Saturday. Weekend looks dry and cooler than normal. A warmer pattern may arrive next week.