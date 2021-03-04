Police: Man wanted for Gulfport drive-by shooting considered “armed and dangerous”

Police: Man wanted for Gulfport drive-by shooting considered “armed and dangerous”
Police say Andre Jefferson, 20, may be traveling in a white Hyundai hatchback-style vehicle, and should be considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | March 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:31 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting.

Police say Andre Jefferson, 20, may be traveling in a white Hyundai hatchback-style vehicle, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the 1200 block of Todd Avenue. Police say the gunman fired from a vehicle multiple times.

Investigators working the case developed a suspect, and identified him as Andre Jefferson. Although Jefferson is still at large, he’s already charged with five counts of drive-by and his bond has been set at $500,000.

If you’ve seen Jefferson or have any information about this case that could help, you’re urged to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.