Part of Hwy. 49 in Stone County closed after power line falls

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of Highway 49 in Wiggins is closed to traffic after a live power line fell, blocking the highway.
It happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Highway 49 and New Hope Road, just north of Highway 26.
Authorities say Mississippi Department of Transportation were clearing trees on the right-of-way when a tree fell on a power line and knocked it down.
Both north- and southbound lanes are blocked between North Azalea Drive and South Azalea Drive in Stone County. Officials say the highway could be closed for up to two hours.
Northbound traffic is being diverted through Wiggins at South Magnolia Street, while southbound traffic is being diverted at the North Wiggins exit.
We will update this story we learn more.
