Ocean Springs teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - More teachers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Singing River Health System set up a site on Thursday at the Greyhound Stadium for employees in the Ocean Springs School District.
More than 250 Pfizer vaccines were provided, and educators said they’re glad to have this extra layer of protection while in the classroom.
“It feels great,” said Ocean Springs Elementary computer teacher Jason Quaregna. “Doing my part. Keeping my family safe. Keeping my students safe. And this is part one of two and I can’t wait for the second one.”
“I was ready as soon as it became available for teachers,” said Lamenda Hase, a teacher at Ocean Springs High School. “I’m ready for this to be over with. And get back to somewhat normal lives.”
Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman said they’re pleased with the turnout.
“The fact that so many of our employees decided to take this really important step in keeping themselves safe and their families safe,” said Coleman. “And it’s important because it keeps our schools open and that’s our school district and our community’s expectations and we’re taking another step to make sure that happens.”
Singing River will set up another vaccine site in three weeks for teachers to receive their second dose.
