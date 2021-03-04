MHP investigating fatal hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning on Feb. 28 in Jackson County.
Troopers responded to the fatal wreck around 6:26 on Highway 63 southbound near Plant Daniel Power Plant in Jackson County.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they realized that the vehicle had left, leaving one person dead in the median. The suspected vehicle is described as a dark gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150, F-250, or Expedition missing the driver’s side rearview mirror.
If you have any information about this incident, call Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, at 1-877-787-5898.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
