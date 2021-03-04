Man charged with kidnapping, attacking ex-girlfriend with machete and cords

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 41-year-old Memphis man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and beat her for several days.
The victim told police she was held against her will in her home by her ex-boyfriend Shannon Hughes. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault/domestic violence and aggravated kidnapping.
According to an arrest affidavit, Hughes held the victim in the home for four days using his hands, phone charging cords, belts, clothing hangers and a machete to hit her.
Investigators say her body was covered in bruises. Crime Stoppers was able to take pictures of her injuries.
Hughes was taken into custody after being identified through previous reports between him and the victim.
