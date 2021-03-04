Local junior colleges easing crowd capacity restrictions

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, (WLOX) -
With COVID restrictions easing across the state, capacity restrictions at sporting events are easing up too.
Mississippi Gulf Coast athletic officials say they’re still hammering out the details but expect to announce the new capacity numbers in a few days.
They hope to bring stadium capacity for outdoor sports up to 100 percent and up to 50 percent for indoor sports.
Officials say with so many policy changes over the last year, they want to make sure everything is in order before letting fans back in.
”We’re excited about it but we know there is a huge challenge we’re about to face, whenever we get our capacity back to full speed,” said MGCCC athletic director Steven Campbell. “So, we’re excited but we definitely have our work cut out for us, but it’s definitely something we’ll be able to tackle and handle.”
Pearl River announced similar news Wednesday as well.
Athletics officials say as of Wednesday guidelines are lifted completely for outdoor sports and attendance for indoor sports is brought up to 50 percent.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached.
While more people are now allowed in, school officials are still encouraging those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.
