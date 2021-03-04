Beau Rivage, Extend a Hand Help a Friend team up to help Jackson residents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s loading dock usually isn’t full of bottled water, but for the state’s capitol, it made an exception.
The casino partnered with and Extend a Hand Help a Friend in Gulfport to give bottled water to those in Jackson without it. Jackson residents have been without water for more than two weeks due to winter storms.
Directors said that the casino is donating 250 cases of water to Jackson.
Beau Rivage Community Affairs Manager Missy Domerowski said Mississippians come together when people are in need.
“It’s important to give back to Mississippi,” said Domerowski. “As we all know, we’ve got hit from hurricanes down here, and they were here to help us. Whether it’s water issues in the middle of the state or more winter issues in the northern part of the state, we’re just all here to help each other.”
Extend a Hand Help a Friend CEO Jeffery Hulum III said that sometimes it takes a village to help during a crisis.
“We were all on board. We reached out to our partners, which is Beau Rivage, and others like Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering, Coca-Cola and other entities to say, ‘Hey let’s do what we have to do to make this happen,’” Hulum said.
Hulum explained that it doesn’t matter which part of the state is affected, everyone should show support no matter where they reside.
“When one part of the state is in a crisis, then we’re all in a crisis. We all have to come together and help for the betterment of all of Mississippi,” he said.
The water was distributed at Forest Hill High in Jackson Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.