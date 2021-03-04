Bald eagle found in southeast Mo. sent to wildlife rehab facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A bald eagle found in southeast Missouri was sent to a wildlife rehab facility on Wednesday, March 3.
According to Kelly Manley, a vet tech at Skyview Animal Clinic, the female eagle was brought to them after conservation agents found it in a field in the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge is located in parts of southeast Wayne County and northwest Stoddard County.
He said the eagle tried to hop away, but did not fly. The conservation agents were able to pick her up and take her to the animal clinic for medical evaluation.
The mature female eagle did not have any apparent injuries, and Manley said a physical exam and radiographs were done with no significant findings.
He said he did minor rehab on the eagle for two days before releasing it to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville, Mo.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.