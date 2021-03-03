Wednesday’s Forecast

A warm breakfast is in order before facing today because it’s a chilly and breezy start to the day. Wind chill will be in the 30s at times. Skies will start off rather cloudy but could welcome back some sunshine by this afternoon. If we actually get that sun, then high temperatures may possibly reach as warm as the upper 50s and perhaps lower 60s which would certainly better than yesterday when we were stuck in the 40s all day. Tonight will be cold with lows as cold as the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow looks dry with afternoon highs in the 60s. Another rain system makes a run for our region at some point between Friday, Friday night, and Saturday bringing our next chance for showers. Then, drier Sunday into early next week.