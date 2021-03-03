Waveland police investigating weekend shooting that killed teen

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland police officers are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a teenager.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Gulfside Assembly and Beach Blvd regarding a gunshot victim on Feb. 27 around 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers began administering first aid to a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area. He was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
During the investigation, it was learned that the teenager was traveling with three other people in a 2014 Dodge Ram. The victim was a passenger in the vehicle.
Another passenger in the vehicle removed a handgun from the holster located on his person in an attempt to secure the weapon when the firearm discharged.
He told investigators he was clearing the weapon when his hand slipped and the gun went off.
The driver of the vehicle was not aware of the passengers handling the gun until he heard the shot.
No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
