USM, MSU preview Wednesday’s baseball showdown

On the Southern Miss side, the Golden Eagles are finding ways to bring in runs, but not exactly doing so efficiently. Christopher Sargent is leading the team in almost every hitting category, but is one of four players with seven or more strikeouts through seven games. The team is averaging just over five runs per contest, but is hitting just .191 on the year, well below the dreaded Mendoza line. While their youth is certainly a factor in the inefficiency, head man Scott Berry says that’s all the more reason to emphasize development.