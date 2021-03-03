USM, MSU preview Wednesday’s baseball showdown

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss and Mississippi State were supposed to take the diamond in Pearl on Tuesday night. But, as has seemed to have become the norm over the last year, it’s been postponed. The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs will now square off on Wednesday.
On the Southern Miss side, the Golden Eagles are finding ways to bring in runs, but not exactly doing so efficiently. Christopher Sargent is leading the team in almost every hitting category, but is one of four players with seven or more strikeouts through seven games. The team is averaging just over five runs per contest, but is hitting just .191 on the year, well below the dreaded Mendoza line. While their youth is certainly a factor in the inefficiency, head man Scott Berry says that’s all the more reason to emphasize development.
“You’re playing division one baseball, starting five sophomores, three freshmen and one junior, you’re going to go through some growing pains,” Berry said. “We have to emphasize competing, they have to learn from each at-bat, from each game. Hopefully from that, we’ll develop, and become good hitters.”
In the opposite dugout, the Diamond Dawgs are coming off a roller coaster of a series against Tulane. After dropping the first game, MSU trailed entering the bottom of the ninth in each of the final two games, before a pair of walk-offs gave them a pair of wins. And with just two weeks until SEC play, the Dawgs are finding ways to win, whether it’s pretty or not.
“When you’re struggling, when you have teammates that got your back, that gives you a lot of confidence and when you have confidence, you perform to the best of your abilities,” outfielder Tanner Allen said. “I tell everybody don’t ever give up on the Dawgs, because we’re going to be there all the way until the end and it paid off these last two games.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.