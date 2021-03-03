Sunny and cool today

It’s gorgeous today! The afternoon will stay sunny, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 60s. Winds from the north will calm down tonight, and it’s going to be cold. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.
However, we’ll warm up quickly Thursday afternoon into the mid to upper 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine.
A little more cloud cover is expected on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. A few showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday. Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday and Monday.
