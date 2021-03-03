Stella the sand shark is back at Mississippi Aquarium after surgery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Stella the sand tiger shark is back at the Mississippi Aquarium.
In September 2020, she was diagnosed with scoliosis and kyphosis - sideways and outward curvatures of the spine.
“The problem is she was unable to navigate her habitat very well,” said Alexa Delaune, vice president of veterinary services at the Mississippi Aquarium. “It took a lot of energy for her to swim, and she was also not eating.”
The aquarium team performed a first-of-its-kind, precedent-setting surgery.
After months of rehabilitation and recovery, Stella returned on Monday, and from all accounts, she’s doing just fine.
“She’s been eating really well,” Delaune said. “She’s gained eight pounds. So, although she has a curve to her spine and looks a little odd, we’re really happy with the success of the surgery because it was the first time. We had no idea what was going to happen.”
Stella’s reintroduction to her home was emotional for Delaune.
“I was really anxious because I wanted to see what she was going to do, but I was so happy that we were able to return her because people have been wanting to see Stella, and I’m happy that they’re able to,” she said.
