Some Coast cities still requiring masks in municipal offices

He continued: “Certainly, we all are looking to the enjoyment of our freedoms, but a complete return to “normalcy” is not likely, now that we have been educated about the reality of the persisting pandemic threat. As a society, we cannot leave the administration of protections solely to the government or business sectors. It is on us to adopt our own personal practices. The public has a choice as to where we go, what we wear, how we distance, and when we sanitize. When it comes to where we shop and eat, it can start with whether or not to patronize entities that have reasonable protections in their operations. If we don’t continue with these practices, we can easily find ourselves in the midst of a new viral wave and back under restrictions no one cares for.”