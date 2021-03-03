Some Coast cities still requiring masks in municipal offices

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With the mask mandate in Mississippi set to expire at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, some cities along the Gulf Coast are keeping policies that require people to mask up before entering municipal properties.
The City of Gulfport will keep its mask mandate in effect for all city buildings and advise that businesses do the same.
Mayor Billy Hewes released a statement on Wednesday saying, in part: “The health and safety of our customers and employees is paramount. We further believe it is prudent for businesses to also exercise these protections, bearing a responsibility to those same groups of people, without the government dictating every action. The only time we should be stepping in, is when health hazards to the public require such action. We will continue to monitor trends and consult with local medical professionals.”
Biloxi and Ocean Springs have taken similar paths as Gulfport, saying they will continue to require masks and social distancing inside municipal buildings. Pascagoula has done the same.
Other cities, like Moss Point and D’Iberville, have dropped the mandate but are still strongly recommending masks and sanitation procedures that have been in place for the last year.
Masks are still required in all federal buildings and businesses can still require that masks be worn.
The Mississippi Department of Health is still recommending that masks and social distancing be implemented, saying, despite the decline, significant community transmission sill remains a risk for people age 65 and older, as well as those with serious chronic medical conditions.
“Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID. Their insight is valuable,” said Gov. Reeves during his press conference on Tuesday.
In the Gulfport mayor’s statement on Wednesday, he singled out some industries that have closer contact than others, asking that they be particularly mindful about spreading the virus by continuing to safe practices.
“Those professions engaging in close contact with customers (medical/dental facilities, food service, salons, gyms/workout facilities, etc.) should be particularly mindful of the risk of transmission, and continue practices protecting the public and their employees,” said Hewes in his written statement.
He continued: “Certainly, we all are looking to the enjoyment of our freedoms, but a complete return to “normalcy” is not likely, now that we have been educated about the reality of the persisting pandemic threat. As a society, we cannot leave the administration of protections solely to the government or business sectors. It is on us to adopt our own personal practices. The public has a choice as to where we go, what we wear, how we distance, and when we sanitize. When it comes to where we shop and eat, it can start with whether or not to patronize entities that have reasonable protections in their operations. If we don’t continue with these practices, we can easily find ourselves in the midst of a new viral wave and back under restrictions no one cares for.”
