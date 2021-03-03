Several events set to continue in April on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The month of April typically sees thousands of people visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast for spring break. This year, while it will look slightly different, the coast will still see multiple events, bringing a diverse selection of entertainment to South Mississippi.
Despite, Gov. Tate Reeves relaxing restrictions and removing the statewide mask mandate, some spring break events are being postponed a few months while others are set to move ahead.
From country music to hip hop culture to family-friendly events, April will be a busy month for the Gulf Coast.
While event promoter Black Beach Weekend announced Tuesday that it will postpone its spring break festivities, choosing instead to host a Summer Beach Festival in August, another large promoter is going ahead with their plans in April.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break will continue with its spring break events taking place April 9-11.
A post on Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break’s Facebook page states:
“Our event mainly focuses on OUTSIDE BEACH EVENTS as this is the definition of SPRING BREAK... We have SEVERAL BEACH EVENTS and CLUB EVENTS happening each and every night of Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break aka Black Spring Break again starting April 9-11, 2021... Also we will be practicing COVID protocols for ALL INSIDE Spring Break events with masks, capacity, etc.”
Organizers with Black Beach Weekend say they didn’t want to push back their spring break events but felt it was in the best interest because of COVID-19.
“We didn’t want to have to cancel the event in 2020, but you know public health is always top priority for us in the event,” said Black Beach Weekend organizer Maurice Bryant. “”I think in both instance, in both April and in August, these events are a great thing for the economy.”
Black Beach Weekend is the promoter that hosts several large events in Biloxi each April, such as the car and truck show and concerts at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
However, for those attending the Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break, parking won’t be available at the Coast Coliseum this year because Disney on Ice is set to run April 8-11.
Another big event taking place in April on the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is the annual Crawfish Music Festival.
Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell said on Tuesday that with Gov. Reeves rolling back restrictions, more tickets could become available for the Crawfish Music Festival, which is happening at the Coliseum April 14-18. However, he said he plans on watching the number of COVID cases over the next few weeks before making that decision.
