Roy Gill proud of the team effort in Harrison County School District

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Roy Gill has spent 35 years in education, with five as the superintendent of the Harrison County School District, but this week he announced his upcoming retirement.
Trying to negotiate all the COVID-19 mandates and restrictions has been tough for any school district superintendent, but Gill said he’s proud of the work he and his team here has put in during the past year.
“If you look at what we’ve done over the last five years, we’ve grown with academics, and that’s what I’ve tried to do is leave the district in better shape than when I first got here,” said Gill. “I am so blessed to be surrounded by so many great people that pulled together to do what we needed to do because had to make sure we were taking care of the boys and girls at our schools.”
Gill said he’s also proud of the tremendous growth of the district, including construction on new schools and more classroom space.
His official last day as the superintendent is June 30.
