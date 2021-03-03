Police confirm two dead in Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are responding a shooting in Gulfport Wednesday afternoon.
Details are limited at this time, but WLOX has confirmed officers responded to the 3700 block of 19th Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police Cheif Chris Ryle said officers arrived around 3 p.m. and attempted to make contact with those inside the residence. There, officers found two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more details are released.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.