Phase 1 of Cook Road connector set to open in May

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s about to get a little easier to drive from parts of Jackson County to D’Iberville as Phase 1 of the Cook Road connector project takes shape and is set to open sometime in May.
At Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill, owner David Macon is taking the glass half full mentality about the new road possibly bringing in new customers to his business.
“With this new section they’re opening, it’s literally a four minute ride from where I am to Washington Avenue and that’s tremendous,” Macon said. “This is all speculation, we really don’t know what’s going to happen, but anything to help the traffic on this, I call Sangani corridor, anything’s gonna help.”
When this stretch of road opens, it will also combine with some of those COVID-19 restrictions lifting to help his business. He said it’ll be more traffic and help get easier access to his restaurant
“It’s gonna open up a lot of places like Vancleave, to get here much more quickly than going down I-10,” Macon added.
The entire Cook Road connector is a 2.6 mile four lane road. Jackson County officials hope to begin advertising for construction bids on Phase 2 of the project within the next couple of months. The total cost of the project is around $16 million.
