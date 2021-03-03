MSDH now booking appointments for J&J vaccine, see what sites open Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s health department announced the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available beginning Thursday, March 4.
It will be available at the Madison and Lauderdale drive-through vaccination sites, then again on March 5 at the Lowndes and Jones County sites.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine for individuals 18 and over, with full protection 28 days after vaccination. The vaccine has been shown to be effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization, and death, MSDH says.
MSDH has received an initial allocation of 24,000 doses, which have been distributed to enrolled vaccine providers throughout the state and to selected MSDH drive-through vaccination sites.
The Janssen vaccine is another tool to combat COVID-19, along with measures such as physical distancing and mask use, avoiding large gatherings, and the currently available Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
