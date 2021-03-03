Miss. bill ordering school sports teams be based on biological sex passes House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players has passed the Mississippi House of Representatives.
The Mississippi Fairness Act passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 81-28 and the State Senate by a vote of 34-9. It will now head to Governor Tate Reeves for signage.
Reeves has spoken out on this issue before, accusing politicians of pushing children “into transgenderism.”
As written, the bill would not allow athletic teams designated for females, women or girls to be open to students of the male sex.
The bill comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.
Some, though, have deemed the Fairness Act “anti-transgender,” with Rob Hill, state director of Mississippi’s Human Rights Campaign, saying that it is “putting fear over facts and denying fundamental rights to transgender Mississippians in the process.”
