Laurel teen recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2021

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fletcher Horne is a sophomore at Laurel Christian High School, and he’s also one of two Mississippi students recognized as a Top Youth Volunteer of 2021.
It’s a national program selected by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
As part of the award, Fletcher received a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and is in the running for one of 10 spots for America’s Top Youth Volunteers of the Year.
Fletcher describes how he felt when he found out he won.
“I was very surprised,” Fletcher said. “My principal had actually come up to me the day before I received it and said ‘I have a surprise for you. I just can’t tell you until tomorrow.’ And then he came in the next day to my second period class and said that he had something to announce to the class and then he showed me the certificate from Prudential, showing me that I had received the scholarship and he gave me the medallion and I was very surprised. I didn’t expect it at all.”
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Fletcher raised more than $12,000, which he used to purchase meals from local restaurants. Over the course of a couple months, he delivered roughly 1,300 meals to workers at two nursing homes and South Central Regional Medical Center.
If his name sounds familiar, that may partly be because his dad is Dr. W. Mark Horne, the chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Fletcher says his dad working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the project.
“That was the main reason we even got the idea in the first place was because, you know, he’d come home and say it was really rough working there and how the ER workers and just workers in general couldn’t really eat during their shift,” Fletcher said.
It’s safe to say his dad is proud.
“It’s been a thrill for us to see him, see how this pandemic has affected me, how it’s affected his mother, how it’s affected the people around him and the people I work with, and that he had enough sensitivity in his heart to see that he could do something to help and then to have the vision to do it,” Horne said. “As a parent, it doesn’t get much better.”
