‘I feel a lot better’: Residents get second COVID-19 shot from Memorial Hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccinations were graciously given by Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, and well received by residents.
Despite the extra protection from COVID-19, many said the mask will stay for a while, even if the governor doesn’t think there needs to be a mandate.
Residents said there’s something liberating about having the second dose.
“Yeah, I feel a lot better,” said Biloxi resident Linda Carriere. “Yeah, not 100 percent, but maybe 80 percent.”
Carriere said she’s been very careful during the pandemic.
“I stay home all the time,” said Carriere. “And, I’m not comfortable going out and I usually don’t go to restaurants. Or stores much. Maybe once a month.”
And she said lifting the mask mandate was done prematurely.
“I think that’s ridiculous, until almost everybody gets the vaccine,” said Carriere.
However, when that time comes, watch out. Carriere has plans.
“Flirt with the first young man I see. Blow him a kiss and touch him,” she said with a laugh. “Even though I got a husband. That’ll be fun.”
Alfred Griebel of Gulfport has his own plans as well.
“I’m thinking about going dancing, is what I’m thinking about.” said Griebel.
The Isaiah Fredericks Community Center has 738 appointments on Wednesday, and the West Harrison Civic Center in Long Beach had 521 appointments.
And the reaction was consistent: happy, but cautious.
“We haven’t licked the pandemic,” said Genia Crane of Biloxi. “It’s still very much alive. And we need to be able to be sensible with the whole pandemic.”
Added Doris Cheeks of Gulfport Resident, “I feel encouraged. I know that the governor lifted the mask mandate on the masks. But I’m going to continue to wear my mask.”
For Myshi Curry, who suffers from a blood disease, it’s been a worrisome wait. But it’s all good now.
“I’m feeling absolutely great,” said Curry. “I’m happy, I’m excited for the second dose that I received. It’s been a long process. So, I’m just ready to get back to normal. But this is the new norm for us. So, we have to accepted it and embrace it.”
As of March 3rd, Memorial has administered about 13,000 vaccinations.
Watch “Mississippi Tested: The COVID Fight Now and in the Future” Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. on WLOX CBS.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.