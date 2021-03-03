‘Do not give up hope’: South Mississippi 2020 college graduates finding jobs during pandemic

“Misspelled, incorrect grammar, not tapping in,” Montgomery also added. “I know a lot of people say at these companies they use a software to narrow down their applicant list. So making sure when they’re reading these job descriptions, that they’re tweaking each resume for the job that they’re applying for and that they’re using the keywords in the descriptions and applying them on their resume so that they can pop-up in that generated software, and not just hoping that this one generic resume will get any job, but just making sure to tailor your resume for each job.”