Coast residents have mixed feelings about COVID-19 restrictions being rolled back

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest executive order is lifting mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions on businesses statewide. Rules will still remain in place at schools, where students will be required to wear masks when social distancing, isn’t possible.
During his press conference Tuesday, the governor cited decreasing case numbers and dropping hospitalization numbers as the reason behind his decision to ease restrictions.
As we approach the one-year mark of when the country first initiated restrictions, Mississippians are slowly returning back to life pre-pandemic.
Residents on the Mississippi Gulf Coast say they have mixed feelings about the mask mandates being lifted.
“I actually decided to start going back to the gym and I’m going to work tomorrow,” said data analyst Jana Rocker, who works at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Rocker, an at-risk resident looking for a liver transplant, feels with more shots going into arms, there is less concern about another surge in new virus cases.
“I’m not as nervous about it as I was before we had the vaccines because I really think the vaccines are making a huge difference,” she said.
She joins many other coastal residents who have mixed feelings about Reeves’ new executive order. Some are concerned about COVID-19 variants surging nationwide.
“It looks like it’s not going away for awhile,” said business owner Shanna Pegues.
Pegues doubles as a business owner with Mommy Gyrl Custom Creations and a medical employee trainer. She worries that the lifted mandate could be added risk to those around her.
“I could easily pick up the virus and bring it home to my family or take it to my coworkers and that would just devastate me,” she said.
Other business owners feel more traffic will flow through stores without a mandate.
“I’m excited. I think it will boost business and I can’t wait for people to start flooding in again,” said Liquor Therapy co-owner Robert Lee.
Lee hopes his store and other establishments recover sales after a period of closures and stay-at-home orders last year.
“It slowed (business) down quite a bit because about 40 percent of our business is tourism,” he said.
Despite the recent drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations - and the uptick in COVID-19 vaccines - some residents say they won’t let their guard down.
“I will echo what Tate Reeves said,” said Rocker. “Just because the mandate is gone doesn’t mean you cant wear one.”
Although some feel others will quickly abandon safety protocols, they hope it won’t impact public health.
“I really do think that we, as a state, are being too lax, too quickly,” said Pegues. “I pray that I’m wrong.”
Other residents are bracing for the flood of more business and tourists to the area.
“Let’s get this economy going again,” Lee said.
Still some people hope to lead by example.
“I’m not going to be going to any kind of big gatherings or parties,” Rocker said.
And until the pandemic is over, the goal is to keep their families and businesses safe.
“(My) earrings say ‘Walk by faith,’ so I’m being faithful that Mommy Gyrl will survive this and be around for a long time,” Pegues said.
The only rules remaining in place will limit capacity of indoor arenas to 50% and rules governing K-12 schools. The new order begins March 3 at 5 p.m. and will extend until at least March 31.
