Tuesday’s Forecast

You’re pretty much guaranteed to need your rain gear today. Wet weather is very likely for much of Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s all day and a moderate breeze from the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour could add a chill to the air and make it feel like the 40s often throughout the day. Rain totals up to two inches will be possible across South Mississippi by the end of Tuesday. We could use the rain since the South Mississippi region is falling behind on rainfall; we have around six inches of rain in the bucket so far this year when we should have over ten inches. Anyway, after about 6 PM today, rain chances should finally decrease as we head into the evening and overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the chilly 40s. Tomorrow looks dry with gradually clearing skies and highs in the cool lower 60s. Thursday looks dry as well with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Another rain system makes a run for our region at some point between Friday, Friday night, and Saturday bringing our next chance for showers. Then, drier Sunday and Monday.