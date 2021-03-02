SRHS partners with Ocean Springs Schools to vaccinate district employees

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Teachers in the Ocean Springs School District will now have an additional layer of protection in the fight against the coronavirus.
Fourth-grade teacher Bernadette Vitale now feels a sense of relief in the battle against COVID-19. Ocean Springs School District, where she works, is partnering with Singing River Health System to provide more than 200 vaccines to the district’s teachers and staff.
“It’s extremely convenient because we don’t have to go looking. They have made it very available to us and we’re actually getting the opportunity to go during class days and have our administrators cover our class so we don’t miss too much instruction,” Vitale said.
Ocean Springs School Superintendent Bonita Coleman said it’s important the vaccine is made available to help decrease the chances of COVID-19 having an impact on the district.
“Our partnership with Singing River Hospital has been ongoing throughout this war against COVID, and we are so honored and really thankful for their work with us,” Coleman said. “They’re actually going to bring vaccines to us. We’re actually going to have that first distribution this Thursday.”
All employees within the district can get their first shot before school hours as early as 7 a.m. Vitale said she’s hoping this is a step toward normalcy.
“I know we are looking forward to getting back to normal, but it’s really important that we are in school, and the vaccine with Singing River is going to make it more at ease for us to be in the classroom,” Vitale said.
Vaccinations will be given at Greyhound Stadium Thursday morning.
