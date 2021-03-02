SRHS offering appointments for Johnson & Johnson COVD-19 vaccine

By WLOX Staff | March 2, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 3:29 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians will soon have the chance to get a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Singing River Health System announced it will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, March 3.

The limited number of these vaccines will be available by appointment only at all Singing River Medical Clinics, listed below:

  • Cedar Lake in Biloxi: 228-205-6814
  • Reynoir Street in Biloxi: 228-205-6821
  • Woolmarket: 228-396-5022
  • Community Road in Gulfport: 228-575-7975
  • Cowan Road in Gulfport: 228-206-7054
  • Orange Grove 228-831-1572
  • Hurley: 228-588-6622
  • Ocean Springs: 228-872-2403
  • Pascagoula: 228-762-3466
  • Vancleave: 228-826-1482

Pfizer vaccine appointments for Singing River drive-through events are still available for both Pascagoula and Gulfport locations. You can schedule those appointments by calling the vaccine hotline at 228-809-5555.

