SRHS offering appointments for Johnson & Johnson COVD-19 vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians will soon have the chance to get a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Singing River Health System announced it will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, March 3.
The limited number of these vaccines will be available by appointment only at all Singing River Medical Clinics, listed below:
- Cedar Lake in Biloxi: 228-205-6814
- Reynoir Street in Biloxi: 228-205-6821
- Woolmarket: 228-396-5022
- Community Road in Gulfport: 228-575-7975
- Cowan Road in Gulfport: 228-206-7054
- Orange Grove 228-831-1572
- Hurley: 228-588-6622
- Ocean Springs: 228-872-2403
- Pascagoula: 228-762-3466
- Vancleave: 228-826-1482
Pfizer vaccine appointments for Singing River drive-through events are still available for both Pascagoula and Gulfport locations. You can schedule those appointments by calling the vaccine hotline at 228-809-5555.
