Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be available for Mississippians

The J&J trials first took place in South Africa with an efficacy rating of 67 percent. In the states, the efficacy rating is hovering at 72 percent, which is much lower than the Moderna and Pfizer rates, which sit in the nineties. Still, company officials are quick to point out that even if one tests positive for COVID after the vaccine, their vaccine vastly prepares your body for the battle. That’s evident by the fact that no one who participated in the trials for the J&J vaccine have even been admitted to the hospital after the vaccination.