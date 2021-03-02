Rapiscan Systems Classic pivots to a charity pro-am for 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Rapiscan Systems Classic won’t be a PGA Tour Champions tournament in 2021, it will evolve into a Pro-Am with two days of pros/celebrities playing with amateur teams. And the money raised will be a big boon to coast charities.
The Rapiscan Systems Charity Challenge will welcome 26 professional golfers to Fallen Oak March 24 and 25. During the week of the event, tournament officials will announce the proceeds generated through the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program in 2020 and 2021 despite the cancellation.
“We are excited to host the Rapiscan Systems Charity Challenge and continue our mission to give back to the local community with what we expect to be our largest two-year giving total in the tournament’s history” said Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer. “We also continue to have constructive meetings with our key tournament partners and hope to announce an official return to play on the PGA TOUR Champions for 2022 sometime in the near future.”
For more information on the Rapiscan Systems Charity Challenge, you may visit the official tournament website, www.rapiscansystemsclassic.com.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.