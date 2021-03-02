Rainy and chilly today. Drier tonight.

Widespread showers and storms will continue into the early afternoon. Many places will pick up an additional 0.5-1.5″ of rain by the end of Tuesday. Highs will barely get above 50.
Most of the rain will exit late this afternoon and evening. Some cloud cover will linger tonight, and it’s going to be very chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday morning will start out mostly cloudy, but we’ll see more sun by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
We’ll have another chance for showers and storms Friday into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s, and we’ll stay in the mid 60s on Saturday.
