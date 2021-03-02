MEMA: Six winter-storm related deaths reported across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the winter weather event that resulted in extreme cold and two rounds of wintry precipitation across the state from February 11 – February 19.
MEMA is reporting an additional storm-related death in Simpson County.
Statewide, there have been a total of six confirmed storm-related fatalities reported in Warren (2), Lafayette (1), Neshoba (1) and Oktibbeha (1), and Simpson (1) counties.
MEMA has distributed over 500,000 bottles of water during these last two weeks. They are helping to aid counties that are requesting resources.
