Jackson County authorities searching for missing girl with possible mental illness

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a 14-year-old girl who could be in danger due to a mental illness.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said Olyvya Rebecca Tozer was last seen around 2:30 p.m Monday getting into a gray or silver Toyota Camry at St. Martin High School.
Tozer is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 113 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and brown pants.
The girl’s family said she has a history of mental illness.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s dispatch at 228-769-3063.
