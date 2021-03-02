Jackson County authorities searching for missing girl with possible mental illness

By WLOX Staff | March 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 9:28 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a 14-year-old girl who could be in danger due to a mental illness.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Olyvya Rebecca Tozer was last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 getting into a gray or silver Toyota Camry, believed to be a 2001, at St. Martin High School.
Tozer is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 113 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and brown pants.

The girl’s family said she has a history of mental illness.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s dispatch at 228-769-3063.

