Hancock County NAACP honors late police chief by adding mural to Black Excellence Wall

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County NAACP hosted a mural revealing in Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis Sunday of the late Bay St. Louis Police Chief Douglas Williams.
Williams was in the police department from 1965-1985.
Williams’ daughter, Susan Williams-Allen, said that he was known for being a fair man in the department.
She explained that he was well respected and never had to use aggressive force on anyone in the community.
“Daddy loved his job. One lady told me he brought her son home to her and said, ‘Either you take care of him or I will,’ and that was a good thing because he could have taken him to jail, but he didn’t. More than one person told me that,” Williams-Allen said.
Williams-Allen said that she’s proud that her father’s contribution to the community isn’t being overlooked.
“I’m overjoyed. My heart feels like it’s just going to burst. Just how Luther Vandross would say, ‘It’s making my heart sing,’ it really is,” Williams-Allen said.
Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino said the Wall of Black Excellence is full of local historic figures to set an example for others in the community.
“We need images to talk about the past, those things may get lost,” Barabino said. “We get the commercial narratives and agendas, but we also need to see people who done real things in the community. So, you don’t have to aspire to be these unique, exaggerated individuals. We can see down-to-earth, local heroes.”
Barabino said having murals in the community provides easier access for children, motivating them to strive for better.
“It’s going to be in their natural environment. They don’t have to go to a history book or watch television. It’s right there in real-time. They play, naturally as they play, and they look over their shoulder and it’s going to be there. It’s going to be a natural progression, so they won’t say, ‘Oh it’s for Black History Month,’ because every day is Black History Month,” Barabino said.
Barabino said more figures will be added to the Wall of Black Excellence next month.
