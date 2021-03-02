Annual Black Beach Weekend events not happening in April, moved to later date

“Many social events across the country are still being plagued by Covid19 and restrictions as the country continues to cope with the ongoing pandemic,” reads a statement from event organizers. “Under these unfortunate circumstances, we simply cannot provide the high level of fun, freedom, and quality of entertainment that many have become accustomed to and expect. In the interest of public health and for the continued success and expansion of our event, we will be moving all organized Black Beach Weekend Events to August 27, 28, and 29, 2021.”