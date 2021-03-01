Vaccine appointments now open at Singing River Health System for those who qualify

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of people who can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Singing River Health System is growing.
On Monday, SRHS announced that vaccine appointments are now open for all eligible groups. Those groups include individuals age 65+, teachers, first responders, emergency management officials and those with qualifying health conditions.
Qualifying health conditions include the following:
- Heart problems: Heart failure, coronary artery disease, and heart disease
- Long-term kidney disease
- Cancer
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Diabetes
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Down Syndrome
People who are eligible to receive the vaccination are advised to make their appointments as soon as possible because appointments are expected to fill quickly.
Appointments can be made by calling SRHS’s vaccine hotline at 228-809-5555.
The Mississippi State Health Department also continues to schedule the majority of vaccinations available to the state through the MSDH website or by calling 877-978-6453. Singing River health officials advise trying to get an appointment with MSDH if you are unable to get one at SRHS.
