Southern Miss falls in series finale against UCONN

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Reggie Crawford had three hits, including a pair of home runs and six RBI, to lead UCONN to a 10-7 victory over Southern Miss Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
The win for the Huskies (2-4) allowed them to win the final game of the series after the Golden Eagles won a pair of one-run games over the first two days of the weekend series.
The Golden Eagles (4-3) tried to rally late in the game with four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth, but could not close the gap in order to sweep the series.
Along with Crawford’s hitting display, UCONN took advantage of three Golden Eagle errors in the contest.
After a throwing error to open the top of the fourth, Crawford laced his first homer to right for a two-run shot to give the Huskies a 2-0 advantage.
After back-to-back doubles to open the fifth, with the second one by Pat Winkel scoring Erik Stock, Southern Miss committed another throwing error and then Crawford emptied the bases with his second long ball, a three-run blast, for his third of the year.
The visitors added another run as Pat Winkel laced an RBI single in the fifth to give UCONN a 7-0 lead.
Southern Miss started its comeback in the sixth with a solo home run by Dustin Dickerson, which was the first of his career. The Golden Eagles added four more in the seventh as Charlie Fischer connected on his first homer of the year. After a Christopher Sargent double, Reece Ewing belted his first home run of 2021. Dickerson then drove in the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to cut the gap to 7-5.
That was as close as the Golden Eagles got the rest of the way as UCONN added to their lead with three runs in the eighth. Stock knocked in two runs with a single and Crawford completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
The Golden Eagles scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth on a Huskies error to complete their game’s scoring.
UCONN starter Austin Peterson limited Southern Miss to a run on two hits with a walk and eight strikeouts to collect the victory and improve to 1-0 on the year.
Walker Powell, in his first start of the season for the Golden Eagles, gave up six runs (four earned) on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings to suffer the loss.
Southern Miss returns to action Tuesday when they travel to Pearl to face in-state rival Mississippi State in a 6 p.m., start.
