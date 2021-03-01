Southern Miss falls in series finale against UCONN

Southern Miss started its comeback in the sixth with a solo home run by Dustin Dickerson, which was the first of his career. The Golden Eagles added four more in the seventh as Charlie Fischer connected on his first homer of the year. After a Christopher Sargent double, Reece Ewing belted his first home run of 2021. Dickerson then drove in the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to cut the gap to 7-5.