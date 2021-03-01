Search underway for man believed to have drowned in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities and rescue crews have been working for hours to locate the body of a man who’s believed to have accidentally drowned in Pascagoula, according to authorities.
At around 3:00 p.m., Marine Patrol Division found an unmanned fishing vessel in the Yazoo Bayou, across from The Point Pier. Officers took control of the vessel and pulled it back ashore. Once on land, officers discovered the owner’s truck, which was unlocked and it contained a cell phone and personal items.
Upon further investigation, officers were able to determine from video footage the owner launched his boat, but lost control and it floated away. He then placed his personal items back in his truck, and attempted to swim back to his boat.
He was last seen on the video footage going under water, and never returning back to the surface. Investigators determined that this was an accidental drowning. As of now, there is a dive team on the scene attempting to locate the man.
