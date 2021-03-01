Scattered showers today. More rain coming on Tuesday.

So far, it has been very warm and humid today. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Thanks to a cold front moving in, temperatures will drop into the 60s by the end of the afternoon.
Some showers will linger tonight, but we expect widespread rain overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. It’s going to be chilly with lows in the low 50s. Cooler air will stick around on Tuesday, and we’ll see more showers through the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll dry out by Wednesday afternoon with lows in the 40s. Some clouds may linger on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be warmer and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
