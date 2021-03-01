Rather foggy morning. Otherwise, springlike with scattered showers.

Dense fog may quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less this morning. Traffic signals and interstate exits may sneak up on you at the last second. If you find yourself on the road during this morning’s dense fog, the small decisions you choose to make could end up saving your life. Small decisions like slowing down, not using cruise control, and delaying travel until conditions improve can make a big impact... or save you from one. Expect fog to gradually clear at some point between 9 AM and Noon for most locations. Otherwise, today will be springlike with high temperatures in the 70s. Take your rain jacket because there will be some scattered rain showers at times with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Winds start off with a gentle breeze from the southeast but may become breezy from the northeast by this afternoon as a cold front arrives.