Rare Disease Day: 13-year-old Gulf Coast teen battles congenital disorders of glycosylation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year on the last day of February, illnesses that are not often in the spotlight are recognized. Since 2008, Rare Disease Day has been celebrated with the goal of improving access and medical treatment to those suffering.
As many people battle rare disorders, 13-year-old Langston Wilson is one of maybe 1,000 with congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG).
Langston’s dad, Jason Wilson said this disorder affects the addition of sugar building blocks inside the body that operate closely to the proteins.
“When you’re breaking down the proteins from your food, there’s a sugar chain that gets added on to tell the protein where to go and how to build,” said Jason. “And he doesn’t do a portion of that.”
CDG can be diagnosed as early as four-months-old and Langston was diagnosed nine months after he was born. Jason said his son was lagging behind the developments of other children at his daycare. Around five-months-old, Langston had trouble rolling over and holding his head up.
“At birth, he had multiple problems,” said Jason. “He was very lethargic. He wasn’t your usual screaming, crying baby.”
Although there’s no cure to CDG, Langston has had multiple surgeries to help correct some of the problems the disorder has caused.
“Six or seven surgeries,” said Jason. “Different surgeries because of the fine motor skills, includes your eye movement and we’ve had knee surgery and a couple of other internal surgeries. But life with Langston is phenomenal, it’s amazing.”
Langston’s dad said he’s thankful for the one-on-one, hands on learning Langston’s school offers him. Langston enjoys playing video games, coloring, and even solving crossword puzzles.
Jason also said days like ‘Rare Disease Day’ that highlights often forgotten disorders, are important because it raises awareness in communities across the globe.
“I think it’s important to know there are so many disorders out there that need funding and need help,” Jason said. “There’s only a thousand people in the history of knowing of this disease.”
If you want to learn more about congenital disorders of glycosylation, and if you want to help fund research click here.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.