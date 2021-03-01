I-10 wreck in Harrison County results in one fatality

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County wreck that sent seven people to the hospital Saturday night has resulted in one fatality as of Monday morning.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Art DeBorger confirmed 76-year-old Charles Walters succumbed to his injures around 10 a.m. Monday after he was involved in a three-car wreck on Interstate 10.
Details are limited at this time as this is an ongoing investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol. We will release more details as they are made available.
