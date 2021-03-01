Grace Baptist Academy brings home national title

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A local basketball program came home with some hardware over the weekend.
Grace Baptist Academy came home with a national title in NACA Division 2 boys basketball.
The team traveled up to Tennessee and took down Marshall Christian out of Texas 81-58.
GBA is mainly made up of kids from overseas who may not have as many opportunities to get noticed by scouts here in the states.
Now with a national championship to their names head coach Brad Shauf hopes that momentum and notoriety will carry over into next year.
“Our niche is really supporting guys through academics, athletics, and spirituality and moving them on to grow as a young man into college. That’s the goal of what we do here. Whether it’s a small junior college, an NAIS private school, or Division 1,” said Shauf. “Any of those are important for that specific individual.”
GBA finished 23-4 on the year, they also took on Moss Point and Stone during the regular season.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.