Biloxi man charged after allegedly stabbing man in neck

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck Saturday.
Authorities arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Darrell Byrd on Saturday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault. Officers responded to a report of a medical complaint in the 600 block of Splendor Street in Biloxi.
When officers arrived, they saw that a man had been stabbed in the neck with a knife. Through the investigation, it was determined that Byrd was the suspect. The victim was taken to Merit Health, where he received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.
Byrd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.
