Biloxi man charged after allegedly stabbing man in neck

A Biloxi man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck Saturday.
By WLOX Staff | February 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 6:42 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck Saturday.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Darrell Byrd on Saturday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault. Officers responded to a report of a medical complaint in the 600 block of Splendor Street in Biloxi.

When officers arrived, they saw that a man had been stabbed in the neck with a knife. Through the investigation, it was determined that Byrd was the suspect. The victim was taken to Merit Health, where he received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Byrd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

