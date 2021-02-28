Woman accused of killing ex-husband’s girlfriend charged with murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars after shooting and killing her ex-husband’s girlfriend, according to Memphis Police.
On Saturday, February 13, MPD was dispatched to 2624 Nightingale Dr. for reports of shots fired.
Derek Castle and his girlfriend Campbell were laying in the upstairs bedroom when he told police his girlfriend went to answer the door after hearing heavy knocks.
Campbell said that’s when he heard his ex-wife of 17 years, Pamela Castle yelling and using profanity towards his girlfriend.
Within minutes after the argument, Castle said he heard glass break and exactly four gunshots.
When officers found Campbell she suffered from gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.
She was transported to Regional One Hospital where she later died, police said.
Campbell told officers he saw Pamela drive off in a white Hyundai Accent after the shooting.
Thanks to a license plate reader in Cobb County, Georgia, police were able to track her location and make an arrest.
She was charged with First Degree Murder, according to reports.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.