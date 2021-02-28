Human trafficking suspect faces more charges, authorities searching for victims in St. Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, La. - A human trafficking suspect is facing additional charges after authorities say the man attempted to use social media to solicit young girls in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
On Feb. 25, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit rebooked Joseph William Haidler, 28, into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on three additional counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Haidler was originally arrested in the United States Virgin Islands and extradited back to St. Tammany Parish in July of 2020 on charges of trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, rape, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Troopers learned that after his initial arrest, Haidler continued using popular social media app “Snapchat” to ask girls between the ages of 13-15 for sexually explicit content.
Search warrants were obtained for several of the alleged accounts, which revealed the names of over one thousand potential victims to whom he reached out to through Snapchat.
In each of the accounts, Haidler sent photographs of a computer screen showing a bank balance of tens of thousands of dollars, and would ask the girls if they wanted a “sugar daddy”. He would also send two particular photographs of himself.
Haidler appears to be targeting high school aged girls in St. Tammany Parish and was out on bond when it was learned he solicited additional victims who have since been identified.
If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit- New Orleans office: 504-310-7000.
