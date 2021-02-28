Foggy and mild tonight. Scattered showers on Monday.

A cold front moving in on Monday will bring hit or miss showers and storms. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid 70s. Cooler air is expected to move in late in the afternoon, and we’ll drop into the 60s that evening. Eventually we’ll be in the low 50s by Tuesday morning. An area of low pressure will move near the coast on Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and a few storms. Highs may not make it out of the 50s on Tuesday.