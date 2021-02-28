Foggy and mild tonight. Scattered showers on Monday.

We’re ending February with some warm weather, and it will stay mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible. More fog is expected to develop, and we will be under a Dense Fog Advisory tonight into Monday morning.
A cold front moving in on Monday will bring hit or miss showers and storms. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid 70s. Cooler air is expected to move in late in the afternoon, and we’ll drop into the 60s that evening. Eventually we’ll be in the low 50s by Tuesday morning. An area of low pressure will move near the coast on Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and a few storms. Highs may not make it out of the 50s on Tuesday.
The rain will exit by Wednesday morning, and eventually the clouds will clear. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 40s. We’ll warm up into the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.
